CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Anthony Pilla, longtime Cleveland bishop, dies at 88

SFGate
 8 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former bishop who led the Diocese of Cleveland for 25 years has died. Anthony Pilla, a Cleveland native, died Tuesday at his home, the diocese announced. A cause of death was not disclosed, and church officials said funeral plans would be announced at a later date. He was 88.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrgv.com

Diocese: Bishop Peña dies at 87

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced that Bishop Emeritus Raymundo J. Peña died Friday at the age of 87. “Bishop Peña passed away about 4:20 p.m. at San Juan Nursing Home on the grounds of the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle-National Shrine,” the Brownsville Diocese said in a news release Friday evening. “He had been hospitalized recently for several days at Rio Grande Regional until Thursday evening.”
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WHIZ

Clarification: Obit-Former Cleveland Bishop story

CLEVELAND (AP) — In a story published September 21, 2021, The Associated Press reported the death of Anthony Pilla, a longtime Cleveland bishop. The story should have made clear that he remained a bishop and retained that title even after he retired in 2006.
CLEVELAND, OH
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Bishop Emeritus Raymundo J. Peña dies at 87

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bishop Emeritus Raymundo J. Peña died at 87 years old, the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced on Friday. Bishop Peña led the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville for 14 years before retiring in 2009. He died Friday afternoon at the San Juan Nursing Home near the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.
SAN JUAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
KRGV

Former bishop of the Diocese of Brownsville dies at 87

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated to include information on Bishop Emeritus Raymundo J. Peña's funeral. The Catholic Diocese of El Paso announced Friday that Bishop Emeritus Raymundo J. Peña died “peacefully” in San Juan. Bishop Pena was under palliative care at a nursing home, according to a news release...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WKYC

'He loved this community': Former Bishop of Cleveland Anthony Pilla laid to final rest at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

CLEVELAND — It was certainly a time for tears and sadness, but also a time for reminiscing and solemn cheerfulness. That's the way Bishop Anthony Pilla would've wanted it. Clevelanders said goodbye to their former bishop, one of the most prominent and beloved Roman Catholic figures in the area's history, in a Tuesday funeral Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist downtown. Pilla, who led the diocese for 25 years, died one week ago today at the age of 88.
CLEVELAND, OH
OCRegister

Victor Andersen, longtime owner of Tustin Blacksmith, dies at 88

Victor Andersen Jr. spent most of his life at Tustin Blacksmith, first doing odd jobs for his dad and later as its owner. Founded in 1912, Tustin Blacksmith remained an Old Town fixture for the next century, even as the rural economy it once served disappeared. Battling Alzheimer’s, Andersen retired...
ORANGE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Pilla
WGN News

Suburban Catholic school changes course, hires gay coach after backlash

LISLE, Ill. – A suburban Catholic high school has reversed its decision to rescind its job offer to a gay lacrosse coach after the move drew heavy criticism from alumni, students and parents. On Tuesday, the school announced that administrators had extended an offer to Amanda Kammes, who the Catholic school had planned to hire […]
LISLE, IL
hawaiinewsnow.com

John Carroll, longtime Hawaii Republican leader, dies at 91

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - John Carroll, a longtime Republican leader in Hawaii has died, according to the Honolulu County Republican Party. The organization said he passed away Sunday, surrounded by loved ones. Carroll was most-known for his service as a state representative followed by a term as state senator from 1971...
HAWAII STATE
Detroit Free Press

Gene Timmer, longtime owner of Dutch Girl Donuts, dies at 75

Gene Timmer, the longtime owner of popular Dutch Girl Donuts on Woodward near Seven Mile in Detroit, has died. Timmer died Friday of complications from cancer, which he battled for 1½ years, his daughter Hanna Timmer Parrow said. He was 75. Timmer Parrow said her father, a longtime Commerce Township...
DETROIT, MI
americanmilitarynews.com

Army veteran dies awaiting trial for Jan. 6 Capitol storming

A St. Augustine man indicted after the Jan. 6 storming at the U.S. Capitol has died while awaiting trial on charges that included civil disorder and assaulting or resisting officers. John Steven Anderson‘s attorney told a judge in Washington about the death during a case status conference Friday, court records...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auxiliary Bishop#Retirement#Ap#The Diocese Of Cleveland#Church#Catholics#The Cleveland Diocese
The Atlantic

My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
SAVANNAH, GA
beaconjournal.com

Funeral for Cleveland Bishop Emeritus Anthony M. Pilla to be livestreamed Monday

The funeral for Cleveland Bishop Emeritus Anthony M. Pilla will begin with vespers at 3 p.m. Monday in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 1007 Superior Ave., Cleveland. Auxiliary Bishop emeritus Roger Gries, OSB will be the presider. Bishop Martin Amos, retired bishop of Davenport, Iowa, will be the homilist. The wake continues until 7 p.m. in the cathedral.
RELIGION
beaconjournal.com

Retired Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla, who had 'heart for the poor,' dies at 88

Retired Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla ‘had a heart for the poor,” and was a caring and understanding boss and minister, say people who worked with him. He was also dedicated to uniting parishes of all socioeconomic backgrounds throughout the diocese. Pilla died at his residence Tuesday morning.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy