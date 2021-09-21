PHOTOS: Cat found safe after weeks on the lam at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- The NYPD is searching for four people responsible for an attack in Chelsea that left a victim with injuries all over his body, according to police. Police said on Tuesday at about 2 a.m., a 62-year-old was walking opposite 210 West 27th St. when four males approached him and began punching and kicking him.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO