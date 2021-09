We celebrate Constitution Day like we celebrate Halloween. We don't really believe in either one but it's fun to pretend we do. It's hard to say when the Constitution first became an ossified document fit for the trash bin of history. Was it under FDR's revolutionary policies, or as some think, goes all the way back to Lincoln? Perhaps the rot goes farther back still. Secretary of State Abel Upshur in 1843 wrote what is probably the definitive defense of the Constitution. In it he stated that America's founding charter was already enfeebled and ignored, that “the actual practice of the federal government” and the “strong tendencies of public opinion in favor of federal power” gave him little hope of a successful response except by a very few of the old school.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO