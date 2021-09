Hidden in plain sight at the corner of Maxwell and Broadway just a stone's throw from the Swisher County courthouse is a portal to the past in Tulia. It might not look like nothing much more than a monument welcoming folks to the Texas Panhandle town of just under 5,000 folks where there Hornets take the field on Friday Nights, The Otwell twins are remembered for their run on Lawrence Welk and The Tulia 46 still occasionally pop up in crime documentaries. But this marker harkens back to a time before the Mother Road made her way from Chicago to Los Angeles and instead a network of roads traversed from St. Louis to El Paso.

TULIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO