KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fall is here and there are many events going on so you can celebrate!. Starting Friday is Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. The annual event includes the family-friendly Great Pumpkin LumiNights which provides thousands of glowing and carved pumpkins throughout Dollywood. A variety of fall foods will be offered at the festival including maple funnel cakes, apple cider, turkey legs, and more. The festival runs until October 30th. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day but closed on Tuesdays.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO