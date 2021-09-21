CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Vaccine mandate taking effect at St. Peter’s, unvaccinated staff to be suspended without pay after state requirement begins

NEWS10 ABC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccine mandate taking effect at St. Peter’s, unvaccinated staff to be suspended without pay after state requirement begins. Vaccine mandate taking effect at St. Peter’s, unvaccinated staff to be suspended without pay after state requirement begins. State to submit response to vaccine mandate lawsuit. Local organizations helping hundreds of Afghan...

www.news10.com

Comments / 9

William Vannatten
8d ago

federal Court Judge put a hold on forced vaccination til Oct 12 then he will decide on it further. hope he ends this unconstitutional act

Reply(2)
10
Black panther
7d ago

everything in this world is always to create fear in order to create an agenda.. the fact that you know that the vaccination will not stop the passage of covid however you want to make it seems as though if everybody gets assassinated every one will be safe but no one will ever be safe because we don't know in the vaccine.. stand up and fight for your right saying no

Reply
4
upstate New York
8d ago

firing the most qualified nurses during a pandemic for the audacity to have medical autonomy

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Vaccines
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
State
New York State
City
Catskill, NY
Albany, NY
Government
Albany, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Region#Murder#School Bus#Blue Ribbon#State#Afghan#Da#Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy