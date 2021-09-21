Vaccine mandate taking effect at St. Peter’s, unvaccinated staff to be suspended without pay after state requirement begins

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 HOURS AGO