Bodybuilding Supplements supplement is projected to reach $8,719 million by 2025

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new research study from JCMR with title Global Bodybuilding Supplements Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Bodybuilding Supplements including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Bodybuilding Supplements investments till 2029. The report does...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Hammond Daily Star

Four powerful supplements

Thousands of supplements are readily available and tirelessly promoted. Some are effective and can bring health benefits, while others may be purely snake oil. But there are several little-known supplements whose health benefits rival those of currently available prescription drugs. Curcumin (Turmeric) Curcumin is a biologically active polyphenolic compound found...
HEALTH
nutraingredients-usa.com

Elderberry supplement sales skyrocketed to $320 million in 2020: ABC report

Sales of herbal supplements in the US grew by a record-breaking 17.3% in 2020, with elderberry supplements surging to almost $320 million in the combined mainstream and natural channels. Consumers spent about $11.3 billion on herbal dietary supplements in the United States in 2020: The first time that total annual...
RETAIL
Las Vegas Herald

Women Health and Beauty Supplement Market to reach USD 89 Billion by 2026

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Women Health and Beauty Supplement Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Women Health and Beauty Supplement including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Women Health and Beauty Supplement investments till 2029.
MARKETS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

AHPA Announces Congress on Immune Supplement

Silver Spring, MD—The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) will present a Congress on Immune Supplements on Friday, October 29, from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. PST at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The event, which will follow SupplySide West, will be in-person, with a virtual option, according to a press...
U.S. POLITICS
Las Vegas Herald

Personalized Nutrition Market Size 2021 - Regional Analysis, Key Players, Revenue Expectation, Investment Opportunities, Industry Demand, and Forecast Till 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Personalized Nutrition Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Personalized Nutrition Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Personalized Nutrition Market. The Personalized Nutrition Market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Personalized Nutrition Market at the global and regional levels.
NUTRITION
Las Vegas Herald

The Subsequent 10 Years To Look Out For Organic Mode Of Growth For Dysphagia Supplements Market (Reaching US$ xx Million)

The Dysphagia Supplements Market is bound to reach US$ xx Million at a CAGR of 7% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Natural Sweeteners Market Size 2021 Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Status, Industry Share, Revenue, Emerging Demands and Forecast to 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Natural Sweeteners market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Natural Sweeteners market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Natural Sweeteners market. The Natural Sweeteners market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Natural Sweeteners market at the global and regional levels. The Global Natural Sweeteners Market is expected to grow Higher by 2027.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

RV Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Good Sam Insurance, Safeco Insurance, Lazydays

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of RV Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA. RV insurance cover provides the coverage plans to the collision, liability, medical expenses, uninsured motorists, etc for damage expenses. The recreational vehicles people are hiring for vacations and trips which requires insurance to protects against the uncertainty. RV includes motor homes, campervans, caravans, fifth-wheel trailers, and many others which can be insured under the RV insurance plans. RV insurance can be availed for personal, business, and educational purposes.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market is Going to Boom with Cisco, Microsoft, Google

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

IoT For Cold Chain Monitoring Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "IoT For Cold Chain Monitoring Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the IoT For Cold Chain Monitoring market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global IoT For Cold Chain Monitoring industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Computing in Education Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Ellucian

A set of turbulences in the education sector was triggered by the emergence of cloud computing technology, which took the worldwide classrooms by storm and reshaped most of the processes related to learning, teaching, and administration. Cloud computing has remained one of the most talked-about trends of the decade due to its potential to facilitate information access, improve collaboration, and reinvent traditional IT structures. According to the expertise, 2013 State of the Cloud report, 43% or higher education institutions surveyed have implemented or are maintaining cloud computing, while this number in K-12 institutions is 42%. Cloud computing affords opportunities for greater student choice in learning. Using an Internet-connected device, students can access a wide array of resources and software tools that suit their learning styles and interests. : Cloud-based services can help institutes reduce costs and accelerate the use of new technologies to meet evolving educational needs. Students can use office applications for free without having to purchase, install, and keep these applications up to date on their computers. It also provides the facility of Pay peruse for some applications.
EDUCATION
Las Vegas Herald

Yoga Class Management Software Market to See Booming Growth | Pike13, Vagaro, Fitli

Yoga class management software is a tool that helps yoga classes and similar groups in managing, automating and organizing their daily operations. It assists them to increase online bookings, Manage to schedule by selling classes, appointments, and resources. Moreover, it also helps manage attendance as well as tracking of member's activity. The growing number of yoga classes and studios is likely to provide high growth opportunities for players in the various region over the coming years.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Hexamethylenetetramine Market to 2027 Featuring Key Players- INEOS, Simalin Chemicals, KH Chemicals, Knoria Chemicals & Industries

The Hexamethylenetetramine market research includes a summary of the market segment, size, share, sectional analysis, and revenue forecast, as well as a thorough analysis. It examines market factors, industry trends, market dynamics, leading players, and their weaknesses. It also contains information about sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, as well as study findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The study paper delves into details on product launch events, growth drivers, difficulties, and investment potential.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Training Software Market is Going to Boom with Coggno, Pragmatic Works, Oracle

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Training Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Training Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Training Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Apple, Dell EMC, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the EdTech and Smart Classroom Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Leave Management System Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Freshworks, Calamari, Anaek

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Leave Management System Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Leave Management System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

CPG Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Fishbowl, SAP, Microsoft

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global CPG Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the CPG Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Retail Order Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Sanderson

Retail order management software is a front-end system designed to set up the future new orders and new business. It is a comprehensive order management solution that includes mobile order writing, B2B e-commerce, web order management, and the ability to integrate with users back office systems. With the mobile order writing solution, sales representatives have access to a detailed digital product catalog, customer lists, contact information, pricing, etc. stored on a mobile device and are able to write and submit orders at a trade or store visit with just a few taps and swipes. Web order management then allows the back office team to keep track of orders coming in from sales reps in the field, so the picking and packing can commence. With web order management, they also have the ability to make any necessary information updates, like pricing changes, product additions, among others.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Intra-City Express Service Market to See Booming Growth | FedEx, Aramex, Uber

Intra-City Express Service is a service that offers the best logistic and courier solutions in times of same-day delivery services or two-day delivery services. The deliveries services are expected to work with robust teams of taskers who provide quick, safe, and secure delivery services. AI-driven approach by modern-day logistics has made intra-city couriers or shipments faster and effective. Intra-City Express Service can also integrate carts, marketplaces, and online processing orders of a choice to deliver smart shipping solutions causing a rise in demand for safe and faster delivery.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Low-Code Development Platform Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Appian, Netcall

A low-code development platform (LCDP) is software that provides a development environment for creating application software through graphical user interfaces and configurations instead of traditional hand-coded computer programming. A low-code model enables developers with different levels of experience to build applications using a visual user interface combined with model-driven logic. Such platforms can create fully operational applications or require additional coding for certain situations. Low-code development platforms reduce the scope of traditional hand-coding and enable accelerated delivery of business applications. A common advantage is that a wider range of people can contribute to the development of the application - not just those with formal programming skills. LCDPs can also reduce initial setup, training, deployment, and maintenance costs.
SOFTWARE

