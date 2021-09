About 57% of voters support mask requirements in public buildings compared to 35% who don't, according to new polling commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce. Support and opposition appeared to depend on vaccination status: For those already vaccinated, support for mask requirements rose to 71%; while 80% of unvaccinated voters opposed mask mandates, according to the poll conducted by the Glengariff Group. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO