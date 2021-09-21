Drug Eluting Stent Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global drug eluting stent market was valued at USD 5.63 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.74 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.67 %. The study covers in-depth analysis of drug eluting stents and its extensive use in the cardiovascular diseases. Drug eluting stents are metal stents that are coated with a pharmacologic agent (drug) that is known to suppress restenosis (the reblocking or closing up of an artery after angioplasty due to excess growth inside or at the edge of the stent). Drug eluting stents are usually preferred over bare metal stents for most people. Drug eluting stents are generally to keep the blockage from recurring compared to bare metal stents. One of the major objectives of drug eluting stents is to limit neointimal hyperplasia. The global drug eluting stent market is propelled by number of factors such as rise in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing acceptance for minimally invasive endovascular surgeries. However, strict regulatory approval process and lack of skilled professionals are major hindrance for the growth of global drug eluting market during 2019-2026. Conversely, the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players involved in the global drug eluting stent market.