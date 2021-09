A name like Luna’s Fishing Garden is the sort that leads to certain assumptions. It creates the idea that you’ll be both fishing quite a bit and tending a garden of sorts. Yes, it does involve both of those things. (And looks quite pleasant and is quaint while you do so.) But it doesn’t work in the way you would thank. Rather, it is more about managing resources from both activities to complete goals and maximize profits.

