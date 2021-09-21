EastEnders airs emotional exit twist for Linda Carter after Max return fears

EastEnders' Linda Carter appeared to exit the BBC soap on Tuesday night, as actress Kellie Bright bowed out of the show after going on maternity leave.

Kellie welcomed her third child with husband Paul Stocker in July, and is currently away from filming.

Her character Linda recently welcomed a child too just weeks ago, a baby daughter called Annie.

But despite Linda and husband Mick Carter claiming he is the father of her child, it is in fact Max Branning who is Annie's dad.

Linda fell pregnant with Max's baby after a brief romance, before she reunited with her husband earlier this year.

EastEnders' Linda Carter appeared to exit the BBC soap on Tuesday night ( Image: BBC)

A few residents have clocked on to the fact the baby might be Max's child and not Mick's, leaving the couple worried.

Linda fears Max will return for their baby, and this scares her given he is currently on the run after kidnapping his young granddaughter Abi.

Abi's great-aunt Rainie is devastated that he still has not returned her, and is doing whatever it takes to make him come back.

EastEnders' Mick and Linda Carter made an escape from Walford ( Image: BBC)

When she found out there was a possibility that Annie was Max's child and not Mick's, she decided this was the perfect way to lure him back to Walford.

This week she pinned fliers around the Square exposing Linda's secret, while not everyone believed her.

Mick took revenge by pretending Rainie was back on drugs, threatening her surrogacy plans with Bernadette Taylor.

Her husband Stuart soon threatened Mick for his actions, while Linda was left fearing the worst now that they were making enemies.

She decided it might be for the best if they fled Walford straight away, and hid out at her mother's house away from the square.

Mick refused to run away, but Linda believed they would be looking over their shoulders waiting for the next move.

Mick was seen saying goodbye to his daughters Frankie and Nancy ( Image: BBC)

Mick's mother Shirley was quick to suggest Linda could be right, encouraging them to go away for a bit just until the dust settled.

Later, he was seen saying goodbye to his daughters Frankie and Nancy and it appeared as though he knew it would be for a while.

This is Linda's final scenes ahead of Kellie's maternity leave, with the exit filmed prior to the actress giving birth.

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.