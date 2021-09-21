CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina Plans to Spend $664 Million on Fighter Jets, Possibly From China or U.S

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina is looking at buying up to $664-worth of multipurpose fighter jets to safeguard its airspace, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. A source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters that planes from China, the United States, Russia, South Korea or Israel...

www.usnews.com

MilitaryTimes

China preps rollout of a new carrier-based fighter jet

MELBOURNE, Australia – China will debut its next-generation, carrier-borne fighter jet later this year, according to the country’s main state-owned aerospace conglomerate and the chief designer of its current carrier-based fighter jet. This comes as China has demonstrated a pair of its land-based J-20 stealth fighters powered by indigenous engines...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Europe and China must continue talking despite disagreements, EU says

"The high representative noted that while disagreements still persisted, the EU and China needed to continue engaging intensively in a number of important areas," the EU said. The EU is taking a softer stance on China, than the United States which has struck a new security deal (AUKUS) with Britain and Australia that is widely seen as designed to counter China's growing assertiveness in the Pacific.
ECONOMY
#Fighter Aircraft#U S#The Jets#Reuters#The Defense Ministry
US News and World Report

Three Russian Fighter Jets Escort U.S. Bomber in Pacific Ocean - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Three Russian SU-35S fighter jets have escorted a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber which was approaching Russia's border in the Pacific Ocean, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing Moscow's Defence Ministry. It said the bomber had subsequently moved away from the border, while the Russian jets had...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

China sends 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan in show of force

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has sent 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan in a large display of force. The move comes after the self-governing island announced its intention to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group that China has also applied to join. The island’s Defense Ministry says it deployed air patrol forces in response to the Chinese jets and tracked them on its air defense systems. China has sent fighter jets toward Taiwan on an almost daily basis this past year. Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, but China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory. Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China flies TEN aircraft including fighter jets into Taiwan's airspace ramping up tensions just a day after AUKUS pact was signed

China has flown ten aircraft including fighter jets into Taiwan's air space just a day after the UK, US and Australia signed a defence pact to push back against Beijing. Taipei said two J-11 fighters, six J-16 fighters, one Y-8 anti-submarine plane and one Y-8 spy aircraft entered its air defence identification zone near Pratas Island today.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what North Korea claims to be a new hypersonic missile launched from Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County, Jagang Province, North Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. North Korea said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 it successfully tested the new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable as it continues to expand its military capabilities while pressuring Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. plans projects in Latin America countering China's Belt and Road

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials are set to tour Latin America this week to scout infrastructure projects as they prepare a counter to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. A delegation of diplomatic and development officials led by President Joe Biden’s Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh...
WORLD
realcleardefense.com

Will the U.S. Navy Defend Taiwan From China?

Talk of a ‘prolonged counterinsurgency’ suggests otherwise. Robert O’Brien and Alexander Gray’s strategizing on “How to Deter China From Invading Taiwan” (op-ed, Sept. 16) has the redolence of a waffle. A year or two back, the authors might have written of the U.S. Seventh Fleet positioning itself in the Taiwan Strait, blockading, intercepting or possibly sinking a Chinese amphibious flotilla destined for the beaches of Taiwan.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S., Mexico to Hold High-Level Security Talks on Oct 8

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. and Mexican officials will hold high-level security talks on Oct. 8, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland would participate in the talks in Mexico City, Ebrard said.
U.S. POLITICS

