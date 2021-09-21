Maine Budget Surplus Exceeded Goals for August, Gov Says

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's state government had a budget surplus of more than $40 million for the month of August, officials with the governor's office said Tuesday. The office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the $42.4 million surplus for the month beat expectations by nearly 12%. The office said general fund revenues for the first two months of the fiscal year were up $186.5 million, and that was an increase of almost a third from the same period last year.