At the September 9 Willits Unified School District (WUSD) Board of Directors Meeting; the Board, WUSD staff and district Superintendent discussed and commended the “tremendous effort” that has been put forth to begin the school year with students on-site full time amid the COVID surge with the highest case rate the county has seen to date. The district has added a COVID Dashboard to their website that is updated weekly. Three weeks into the school year no suspected school-based staff or student cases have been reported; likely due to the COVID safety precautions in place such as masks worn at all times on campus by staff and students.

WILLITS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO