CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, NC

North Carolina Sen. Clark won’t seek reelection next year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Ben Clark won’t seek reelection next year, saying that serving a decade is “probably enough time” in the legislature.

Clark, who represents all of Hoke County and part of Cumberland County, said he’ll finish out his fifth two-year term in the chamber, through the end of the 2022.

Clark told colleagues about his decision on Monday, WRAL-TV reported.

“I’d been thinking along those lines for a little while, so I thought I’d just go ahead and make it official,” Clark told the station.

The upcoming redistricting of legislative districts by the General Assembly also contributed to Clark’s decision-making, he said. His district boundaries are likely to get altered before next year’s election.

Clark, 61, works for a defense contractor at Fort Bragg.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

South Dakota lawmakers question Noem’s meeting with daughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican and Democratic legislators alike said Wednesday that they want more details from Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration about a meeting last year that included the governor, her daughter and state employees overseeing an agency that had moved to deny her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Alabama House approves prison plan using virus funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday headed toward swift approval of a prison construction package that would tap $400 million of the state’s pandemic relief funds to help pay for building three new lockups. The House of Representatives voted 74-26 for the $1.3 billion construction plan and 75-25...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

‘On the edge of a razor’: Youngkin tests new Trump playbook

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin needs Donald Trump. He just doesn’t want to say the name. On the debate stage Tuesday night, the Republican candidate in Virginia’s governor’s race repeatedly sidestepped comparisons to the former president. Youngkin avoided Trump’s most aggressive talking points on election fraud, border security and critical race theory. He also tried to dodge a question about whether he would support another Trump presidential bid, though Youngkin ultimately said he would.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fort Bragg, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Government
The Associated Press

Mississippi employment security agency getting new leader

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi governor has named a new leader for the agency that helps people search for jobs and administers unemployment benefits. Robin Stewart will become interim executive director of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday. He chose Stewart to succeed Jackie Turner, whose last day as executive director is Thursday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Panel creates subdistricts for 2 North Dakota reservations

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Republican-led committee rearranging the boundaries of North Dakota’s new legislative map decided Wednesday to separate House districts on two American Indian reservations in the state, a move tribal leaders believe will increase the odds for electing their own members to the Legislature. The chairmen of...
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

587K+
Followers
321K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy