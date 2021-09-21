CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Merrill Team, Backed by Dynasty, Launches Nilsine Partners

By Diana Britton
wealthmanagement.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of Colorado-based advisors left Merrill Lynch after nearly two decades to launch their own independent registered investment advisor, Nilsine Partners, in partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners. Dynasty provided startup and transition financing support to Nilsine. The Greenwood Village, Colo., group, led by siblings Scott and Brett Bills, along...

www.wealthmanagement.com

