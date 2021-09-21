CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassalboro, ME

Vassalboro Farm Needs Help After 8 Cows Die in Lightning Strike

By Matt James
As a last ditch effort to save the family farm, a GoFundMe has been created to assist after a lightning strike killed eight of the farm's heifers. Fortin's Farm, most notably memorable by its red, white and blue barn roof, is seeking the assistance of people here in Central Maine after last week's storm caused the unthinkable to happen. As eight of John Fortin's heifers were standing underneath a tall pine tree, seeking shelter from the torrential rain, a lightning bolt hit the tree and instantly killed all eight heifers that were gathered beneath it.

Riverside Disposal Finds Wedding Ring Behind Augusta Dumpster

Have you recently (or maybe not recently) lost your wedding band in or around Augusta? If so, a local company may have just found it for you. According to a Facebook post from Riverside Disposal & Recycling, one of their drivers found a wedding band behind the trash dumpster at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
103.7 The Peak

Center for Wildlife in Maine is Caring for a 50-Year-Old Snapping Turtle Who was Hit By a Car

If you listen to show, you might know about the soft spot I have in my heart for turtles. I am the proud owner of a Red Eared Slider named Schlomo. My husband and I got her online when we were in college on website called turtleshack.com. When she arrived in a Tupperware container she was the size of a quarter. We later found out that she is an invasive species and owning this type of turtle as a pet is not recommended. But we were 20-years-old and didn't do much research. You know how it goes!
MAINE STATE
103.7 The Peak

The First Signs of Winter and Christmas Were Spotted Wednesday in New Hampshire

For some Granite Staters, this will be welcome and exciting news. From the time skiing closes down usually every mid-March or later, depending on the snow totals for the season, all the way until the first impactful snowfall of the following season, avid skiiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, and the like count down the days (and temperatures) until they'll be able to strap on their equipment once again.
POLITICS
103.7 The Peak

Thousands Raised at One Million Meter Row-A-Thon Will Benefit Hampton, NH Police and Fire Departments’ Charitable Work

An exhausting one million meter row-a-thon will benefit the Hampton police and fire departments in a big way. Calling it one of their largest donations, the Hampton Police Association and the Hampton Fire Fighters Charitable Organization on Monday received a whopping $14,200 gift from MaxEdge Fitness Training and LeMay Family Goodworks.
HAMPTON, NH
103.7 The Peak

UNH: Tiniest Woodland Animals Play Critical Role in Keeping Forests Healthy

Did you know that it is the tiniest woodland animals that play an essential role in keeping forests healthy and thriving?. Ryan Stephens is the lead researcher of work being conducted at the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at UNH in Durham. He says small animals help fungal spores spread and fungi colonize plants roots and increase nutrient and water uptake of trees.
DURHAM, NH
103.7 The Peak

Fryeburg Fair Officials Are Asking You To Pre-Purchase Tix – Here’s Why

Fryeburg Fair officials have made several changes to the upcoming 2021 Fryeburg Fair. Now, it looks like they are making at least one more. . In 2020, nearly every Maine fair was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that Maine's Agricultural Fairs are back in full bloom, the fairs are seeing record-breaking numbers. This is causing long ticket lines for entry, food, and rides. Now, we've all been cooped up for the better part of two years, so this should come as shock to none of us.
FRYEBURG, ME
103.7 The Peak

Car Crashes Through Maine Toll Booth Injuring One

According to WABI TV 5, a car crashed into the toll plaza on the Falmouth Spur this morning at around 1:45 AM. Maine State Police indicate that Ethan Chase, 22 of Durham crashed into the toll booth after losing control of his car. The impact caused glass to shatter and the car to then catch fire. John Schwabe of Westbrook, a toll worker, was injured during the crash and taken to the hospital for cuts to his face and head but is expected to be released later today.
MAINE STATE
