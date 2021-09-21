Vassalboro Farm Needs Help After 8 Cows Die in Lightning Strike

If you listen to show, you might know about the soft spot I have in my heart for turtles. I am the proud owner of a Red Eared Slider named Schlomo. My husband and I got her online when we were in college on website called turtleshack.com. When she arrived in a Tupperware container she was the size of a quarter. We later found out that she is an invasive species and owning this type of turtle as a pet is not recommended. But we were 20-years-old and didn't do much research. You know how it goes!

