Lexington city leaders plan to recognize 16-to-17 hundred essential government employees with ties to the coronavirus response. The Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to spending up to $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for premium pay. There were calls for more specifics about distribution of money. Council Member Fred Brown felt the matter needs to be moved along. “We’ve got other issues out there, I think, out there on that supposedly project list that we ought to go forward with a little quicker. I just don’t think our process has been moving quick enough,” said Brown.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO