Gus Malzahn evaluates UCF’s offense, defense during crucial bye week

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago
UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said Monday his team has been balanced on offense, but needs to be more efficient on third down. Jason Beede

A 21-point comeback win prefaced by a three-hour weather delay, a 49-point victory pushed back an hour because of weather, a heartbreaking loss on the road and enough injuries for an entire season, UCF has gone through a lot.

“You look through three games and we’ve experienced probably as much or more than any team in college football with the different scenarios,” coach Gus Malzahn said Monday.

It’s fair to say the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Knights (2-1).

“It’s real beneficial for our staff,” Malzahn said about the week off. “Keep in mind, we’re a new staff coming in. We’re still learning our players. It gives us a chance to reflect.”

Malzahn said they will re-watch every play in hopes of improving on offense, defense and special teams. Their next game is Oct. 2 at Navy.

“[We are] evaluating us, our tendencies ... what we’re good at, what we’re not,” Malzahn said. “There could be some personnel switches that could help moving forward. It’s really come at a good week for a lot of different reasons.”

Malzahn likes their balance on offense. UCF has recorded 84 first downs, half coming via the run and the other 42 from passing.

In total plays, the Knights have run the ball 13 more times than they’ve thrown it. Still, Malzahn pointed to how they struggled on third down at Louisville.

The Knights finished 2 of 10 in last Friday’s 42-35 loss.

“That’s really the one that stood out,” Malzahn said. “I felt like we’ve been balanced. We are going to work extremely hard on the third down. We’ve got to be more efficient in that area.”

Defensively, UCF has stopped the run most of the time by holding teams to 78.3 yards per game. Despite a poor first quarter when the Cardinals gained 105 yards on the ground, the Knights limited them to86 yards the rest of the game.

They haven’t been as good against the pass. UCF allows 276 yards through the air.

“We’ve been really good against the run,” Malzahn said. “We’ve just got to get better against the pass. We’ll work extremely hard to do that.”

The loss of quarterback Dillon Gabriel indefinitely adds to the challenges ahead but Malzahn believes his team will grow together.

“Any time you lose one of your leaders like Dillon, you’ve got to rally,” he said. “I really believe our team will do that. There’s a lot of character on this team. There’s a lot of really strong leadership.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

