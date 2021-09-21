3 students injured in shooting outside Wichita school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three students suffered gunshot wounds during a lunchtime shooting Tuesday outside a Wichita high school and three other teenagers have been arrested, police said.

Police responded to citizen 911 calls of a disturbance that unfolded on a sidewalk about 200 yards (182.88 meters) from East High School, said police Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer.

First responders initially located two male students, ages 15 and 16, who were taken with minor gunshot wounds to a local hospital, where they were treated and released. Police said that another 15-year-old male student who was grazed by a bullet while standing in front of the school later reported his injury to a school nurse.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said in a news release that their investigation revealed three teenagers pulled into an alley near the school in a gray Volkswagen Passat. They exited the vehicle and approached the initial two victims. Multiple shots were fired, striking them and the school building. The two victims then ran across the street to a parked food truck, where officers contacted them. The suspects fled in the Passat.

With the help of witnesses, officers obtained a description and a license plate number of the suspect vehicle and were able to track it using the city’s traffic camera system. Officers located a handgun and other evidence related to the shooting in the vehicle.

Three male suspects, a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, are in custody, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said the shooting appears to stem from an ongoing dispute.

The school building was struck twice by gunfire, with both shots ricocheting off windows without penetrating it, police said.

Numerous students were outside at the time of the shooting.