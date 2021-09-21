CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man who made threat over no trash pickups in custody

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man frustrated with slow trash collections after Hurricane Ida remained in custody Tuesday after he allegedly threatened the city’s mayor, authorities said.

The 59-year-old man was arrested last weekend after he called the city’s 911 line and allegedly threatened to go to City Hall on Monday and shoot the mayor if he could not get trash service or someone to answer his questions, according to a police report.

During questioning at his home, the man told investigators Sunday that he was “sick and tired of the Sewerage and Water Board for charging him and him getting no service,” news outlets reported.

Authorities said the man is facing a charge of terrorizing, which in the event of a conviction, carries up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

Magistrate Commissioner Brigid Collins set the man’s bail at $20,000 during a court hearing Monday. The man’s attorney said his client has a drinking problem and argued he had no intention of actually shooting anyone.

Trash removal problems after Ida has become a concern elsewhere around the city.

On Saturday, some New Orleans residents marched to City Hall to tell city officials they’ve had enough, taking their garbage and leaving it outside the building. Some areas in the city haven’t had their garbage picked up since before Ida, and storm debris also was awaiting pickup in several areas.

Residents and business owners have directed their frustrations at Mayor LaToya Cantrell after her administration waited more than a week after Ida to seek bids for emergency trash disposal. Ultimately, the Cantrell administration deployed workers Friday from the city and other public agencies to pick up bagged trash on certain routes.

One City Council member wants the city to look into whether a trash contractor broke its contract and urged the council to approve a resolution calling for an investigation.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

