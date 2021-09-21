CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

El Salvador president says he’s world’s ‘coolest dictator’

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozU1D_0c3YtJX500
FILE - In this June 1, 2021 file photo, El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele delivers his annual address to the nation before Congress, in San Salvador, El Salvador. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, thousands of people marched against Bukele's government, centering on fears he may try for re-election, concern about the his concentration of power and the controversial decision to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The top U.S. diplomat in El Salvador said Tuesday she sees “a decline in democracy” the country, where President Nayib Bukele changed his Twitter profile to read “the coolest dictator in the world.”

The U.S. State Department put five El Salvadoran Supreme Court justices on the U.S. Undemocratic and Corrupt Actors list Monday. Those on the list have their U.S. visas revoked.

The U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jean Manes told local media the action was taken because the justice voted to allow the president’s re-election “which is clearly not allowed under the Constitution.”

“What are we seeing now? It is a decline in democracy, and that is exactly what is happening,” Manes said.

Bukele said the decision to put the Salvadoran justices on the list “has nothing to do with corruption.” He called it “pure politics and the lowest form of interventionism.”

“We are nobody’s back yard,” Bukele wrote in his Twitter account. Over the weekend he changed his Twitter profile to “dictator,” apparently as an ironic comment on last week’s protests against him in San Salvador. By Tuesday he had changed it again to “the coolest dictator in the world.”

Bukele’s New Ideas party won a congressional majority this year and immediately after taking its seats in the National Assembly in May, it replaced the five members of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court and the independent attorney general who had balked at several of Bukele’s earlier actions.

Soon after, the Constitutional Chamber tossed aside what had long been interpreted as a constitutional ban on consecutive presidential reelection, setting the stage for Bukele to potentially seek a second term in 2024. Bukele has not so far announced plans to seek reelection, but critics assume he will.

Bukele’s office has not responded to requests for comment on the Twitter profile change, but there were no clear signs the account had been hacked and the populist president is known for his wry style.

Lawyer Eduardo Escobar of Citizen’s Action, a civic group devoted to government accountability, said Bukele’s strange profile description “is part of the president’s strategy,” noting “He is trying to ridicule the feelings of the public or the opposition.”

Last week, thousands of people gathered in El Salvador’s capital for the first mass march against Bukele, who protesters say has concentrated too much power and weakened the independence of the courts.

Bukele dismissed the Sept. 15 demonstration by saying protesters “took to the streets to fight a dictatorship that doesn’t exist.”

The populist president elected in 2019 has maintained high popularity with his vows to stamp out corruption that was rampant among the country’s traditional parties. But some Salvadorans say he is becoming a dictator for real.

Bukele often uses Twitter to write about Bitcoin. The price and potential of the cryptocurrency appears to fascinate Bukele, and he made bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, the first country to do so.

Some marchers last week protested the controversial decision by Bukele’s government to roll out a digital bitcoin wallet known as the “Chivo” one week ago. The system has been down frequently for maintenance.

The digital wallet appears to have been overloaded by the sheer number of Salvadorans looking to take advantage of the $30 bonus that the government put in each account to incentivize adoption.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Bukele labels himself 'dictator' of El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele, accused internationally and at home of harboring authoritarian ambitions, declared himself "dictator of El Salvador" Monday in a mocking nod to his critics. On Twitter, a tool the 40-year-old millennial president uses frequently, Bukele changed his bio from "Layla's dad" to "Dictator of El Salvador."
POLITICS
CNET

El Salvador's move to adopt Bitcoin sparks protests

Thousands of people reportedly gathered in the capital of El Salvador on Wednesday to protest the country's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender as well as moves by President Nayib Bukele. El Salvador officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender last week, making it the first country to do so. Officials...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Escobar
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: El Salvador President Says 2.1M Residents Use New Crypto Wallet

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said 2.1 million Salvadorans are using the government’s Chivo cryptocurrency wallet, Cointelegraph reported. Earlier this month, the country decided to make bitcoin a legal tender. The Chivo wallet lets individuals and businesses send and receive payments in bitcoin or dollars from anywhere, according to the...
WORLD
bitcoin.com

A Rocky Start for Bukele's Bitcoin Law — El Salvador After Adoption

The adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador has been one of the biggest events in the cryptocurrency world this year. However, Nayib Bukele, president of the country, has taken a course of action many consider mistaken. In any case, the Bitcoin Law has put Bitcoin in the global spotlight as a potential engine for financial change in the Central American country.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S State Department#Corruption#Ap#The U S State Department#New Ideas Party#The National Assembly#Salvadorans
Benzinga

Bitcoin Proponent And El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Is On Time's 100 Most Influential People List Alongside Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin — But Not For The Right Reasons

El Salvador President and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate Nayib Bukele has made it to the Time’s List of 100 Most Influential People but his description is less than flattering. What Happened: Time published a write-up by the Mexican Journalist Daniel Lizárraga who described Bukele as someone who “brooked no criticism...
WORLD
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
newscentermaine.com

How a shutdown would impact Social Security, food stamps

WASHINGTON — Congress is running out of time to fund the government past Thursday to avoid a government shutdown. This all comes as Democrats try to make progress on trimming President Joe Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion government overhaul and passing a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. On Monday, Republican senators...
AGRICULTURE
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban have warned the United States of “bad consequences” if drones are used in Afghan skies

According to Sputnik, the Taliban announced on Tuesday that US drones are operating in Afghan airspace and urged the US to adhere to its commitments in order to avoid unpleasant consequences. The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, called the US move a breach of national security and urged all countries, including the US, to follow mutual duties.
MILITARY
MSNBC

In court case, Giuliani shed new light on the Big Lie's origins

The New York Times published a striking front-page report last week with a headline that read, "Trump Campaign Knew Lawyers' Voting Machine Claims Were Baseless, Memo Shows." As the article detailed, Donald Trump's political operation carefully examined key election conspiracy theories, found them to be baseless, and prepared an internal memo on the findings.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Arizona Audit Backers Turn on Each Other After Recount Flop

Supporters of Republicans’ controversial “audit” of 2020 presidential election ballots have turned on each other after the partisan investigation failed to find proof of election malfeasance, with disaffected backers even circulating a fabricated rival report they claim shows interference by the “deep state.”. The audit report landed with a thud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

587K+
Followers
321K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy