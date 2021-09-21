CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Police say North Carolina man shot, killed son-in-law

 8 days ago

TARBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his son-in-law after they got into a fight, police said.

Edgecombe County sheriff’s deputies said John Adams III, 58, is charged with first-degree murder, news outlets reported. Investigators said Adams shot and killed Bobby Braswell, 30, on Monday.

Nashville Police Chief Anthony Puckett said in a news release that Braswell’s wife told investigators that she called her father on Monday morning after Braswell arrived at the home, and when Adams arrived, a fight broke out between the woman’s husband and father, the Rocky Mount Telegram reported.

Puckett said Braswell was trying to run from the home when he was shot. Adams was still at the scene when police arrived and he was taken into custody without incident, the chief said.

Adams is jailed without bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

