HomePod 15.1 beta brings back lossless streaming, Dolby Atmos

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first beta of Apple's upcoming HomePod Software Version 15.1 has reintroduced Lossless and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support to the company's smart speakers. After launching Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio in May, the company said that the HomePod mini and HomePod would receive support at a later date. Apple added lossless support in a prior beta, but removed it before the official release of Software Version 15.

