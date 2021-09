On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte's office said it approved a request for four members of the Montana National Guard from Sidney Health Center. That brings the total number of Guard members sent to Montana hospitals to respond to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases to 148. The recent increase in cases is driven by those who are not vaccinated, with a recent report from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services showing from February through September 89.5% of new cases, 88.6% of hospitalizations and 83.5% of the deaths were among people who were not vaccinated for COVID-19.

SIDNEY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO