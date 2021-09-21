Cowboys Break: Rush to Judgment?

View more in
NFL
Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired
There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback
As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
Video Shows Chiefs Fan Getting Knocked Out During Brawl at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs fans were not happy Sunday as the two-time defending AFC Champions dropped to 1-2 following a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Emotions boiled over in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, with a wild brawl breaking out between Chiefs fans that left one motionless, as he was pummeled by another Chiefs fan and kicked in the face by another. As the victim was slumped in his seat, appearing to be knocked out cold, a woman above him could be seen delivering one more shot to his face.
Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott responds to Eagles HC Nick Sirianni wearing a 'Beat Dallas' t-shirt
Nick Sirianni is big on college football rivalries, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Eagles’ first-year head coach has dove headfirst into Dallas week. Sirianni raised some eyebrows on Thursday when he wore a ‘Beat Dallas’ t-shirt during his media session and he made it clear that he’d be wearing it all week long.
Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner
The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
Eli Manning Gives Double Middle Fingers During 'Monday Night Football' Broadcast
Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champ, but he still has a lot to learn about being on television.
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News
Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball
FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
The Dallas Cowboys Are Signing A New Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys are well-stocked at wide receiver, but with Michael Gallup set to miss some time, they’re adding a veteran with 30 games of experience to the practice squad. Dallas is adding former Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team wideout Robert Foster. The 27-year-old is in his fourth professional...
Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma
Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
Dak Prescott is setting the wrong kind of NFL record for Dallas Cowboys | Opinion
The Pro Football Hall of Fame routinely collects various items for display, and what needs to be included now is a bronze die cast of Dak Prescott’s right arm. From the shoulder down to the fingernails, the whole thing needs to be on display in Canton. Maybe for study at Johns Hopkins med school, too.
Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement
Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sends message to team after JuJu Smith-Schuster's milk crate challenge
JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver attempted the dangerous milk crate challenge earlier this week with the NFL regular season being less than two weeks away. He could've been seriously injured, and Mike Tomlin isn't happy about it. The 24-year-old was...
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger drops truth bomb on Pittsburgh’s home loss vs. Raiders
After picking up a major road win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to build some momentum as they came away with a 26-17 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Although there were a multitude of reasons on why the Steelers...
Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?
There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
Aaron Rodgers says separation from fiancée Shailene Woodley during football season will be 'a good thing'
Aaron Rodgers has no qualms about spending some time away from fiancée Shailene Woodley during the upcoming 2021 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback got candid about his whirlwind relationship with the "Big Little Lies" actress and how the two will spend the coming months focusing on their respective careers.
