The Pandemic Puts Criminal Courts Behind Schedule As Violent Crime Spikes

Cameron M Loze, 22 Racine, expose child to harmful material and possession of narcotic drugs second and subsequent offense on 9/1/20, Guilty plea, Count 1 – Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of five (5) years, three (3) years initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision, consecutive to the sentence defendant is presently serving. Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years, eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision, concurrent with sentence on count 6, but consecutive to the sentence defendant is presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Obtain mental health treatment; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Maintain absolute sobriety; 5) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 6) Have no contact with the victim, B.K.H.H., DOB: 05-23-2005 or any residence she may occupy; 7) Submit DNA sample and pay surcharge; 8) Pay costs of action; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 10) Obtain psycho-sex evaluation and follow through; 11) Comply with sex offender registry for 15 years after release on extended supervision. Court finds the defendant is not eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and eligible for the Substance Abuse Program only after serving first 18 months. Defendant has no sentence credit.

