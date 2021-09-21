CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pandemic Puts Criminal Courts Behind Schedule As Violent Crime Spikes

By Martin Kaste
WFAE.org
 9 days ago

American criminal courts are way behind. The pandemic caused jury trials to pause court proceedings, which created a backlog. And the delta variant hasn't helped. Some courts predict they will need years to catch up. Here's NPR's Martin Kaste. MARTIN KASTE, BYLINE: Adam Cornell is the prosecuting attorney for Snohomish...

www.wfae.org

