CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tehran Stock Exchange index keeps downward trend

By Trend News Agency, Baku, Azerbaijan
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Sep. 21—TEHRAN, Iran — The overall index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) dropped 36,535 points to 1.391 million, on Tuesday, September 21, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency. Over 6.6 billion shares valued at $1.2 billion changed hands at TSE for the day. Persian Gulf Petrochemical Co., Mobarakeh Steel...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

U.S. crude stockpiles increase as oil prices slide

Sep. 29—U.S. crude inventories increased by 4.6 million barrels last week helping to push oil prices lower Wednesday. The nation's commercial crude stockpile increased to 418.5 million barrels during the week ended Friday, from about 414 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the increase, the country has about 7 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Tehran Stock Exchange CEO resigns following discovery of Bitcoin miners in basement

Ali Sahraee, the chief executive officer of the Tehran Stock Exchange since 2018, has reportedly resigned after the discovery of cryptocurrency mining rigs in the building. According to a report from the country’s state-run media, the Islamic Republic News Agency, Tehran Stock Exchange, or TSE, market vice president Mahmoud Goudarzi will be leading the company following the departure of Sahraee. The change in leadership seems to be the result of “a number of miners” being discovered in the basement of the TSE building located in the district of Sa'adat Abad.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Sri Lanka: Losing GSP Trade Status Would ‘Be Like a Funeral For Us’

These are tense times in Sri Lanka. A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations. This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
WORLD
Street.Com

Index Trends Remain Split

The charts of the major equity indexes have not been able to surpass important resistance levels after the notable market drop last Monday. The near-term trends are still a mix of neutral and negative implications. And that condition exists while market breadth remains lackluster and, in our opinion, not very supportive.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tehran Stock Exchange#Tse#Fars News Agency#Mobarakeh Steel Company#Chaderemelo Co#Geg#Chadermelo Company#Farabourse#Iran Fara Bourse Co#Ifb#Seo
FOXBusiness

US stocks trending downward in early trading to close out week

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the final trading session of the week. On Wall Street, stocks rose broadly for a second day in a row, reversing losses for the week. Investors were pleased to have gotten some clarity from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that it was not on the verge of raising interest rates.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

A Simple Introduction to U.S. Stock Market Indexes

Investors can use more than one stock market index to measure how they think a particular economy or market is fairing. Some of the indexes compare the average prices of its stocks in order to gauge how well a sector is doing. Others, however, only compare price levels among a subset of stocks in an industry.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Pre-Market Indexes Keep September Down

It appears as if we’re clocking a down week in the markets, with futures once again in the red ahead of the opening bell. We wouldn’t call this anything like a major sell-off, however — it’s more of a price-booking/fear-gauging nibble at the edges of the market. The Dow is currently -45 points, the Nasdaq is -10 and the S&P 500 -5 points. We entered September at or near record highs; September has taken care of that for now.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures waver, Chinese indexes fall

U.S. stock futures shrugged off another day of losses in China and Hong Kong Thursday, where indexes were hit by gathering fears around an economic slowdown and debt problems with giant property developer China Evergrande Group. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered between...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bioworld.com

ESMO 2021: Silverback’s data send stock downward

The European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021 has begun with a mix of education and multidisciplinary sessions in addition to symposia. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. was a presenter and took a hit on the market Sept. 16 with its interim phase I/Ib study results showing SBT-6050’s proof of mechanism was established with activated myeloid and T/natural killer cells when treating advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing solid tumors.
MARKETS
sandiegouniontribune.com

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks had their biggest drop since May as traders worried about potential ripple effects if a debt-laden Chinese real estate company defaults and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will signal that it will pull back its supports for markets and the economy. On Monday:. The S&P 500 fell...
STOCKS
biospace.com

COVID-19: Harsh Impacts, Downward and Upward Trends, and Innovation

Data coming in about the COVID-19 pandemic shows some promising overall trends, with other more disturbing ones, particularly in breakthrough infections of the fully vaccinated. However, researchers are continuing to innovate. Here’s a look. 1 in 500 Americans Have Died of COVID-19 Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that 662,899...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tribuneledgernews.com

Facing energy crisis, China plans to use coal to secure power supply

Beijing — Faced with a growing number of power cuts and electricity shortages, Beijing called on regional governments to secure coal supplies for power plants on Wednesday. The call came after many reports of power shortages affecting industrial plants in several Chinese provinces in recent days, forcing factories to halt operations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
finextra.com

Exchanges and index providers join net zero alliance

A collection of credit rating agencies, audit networks, index providers and stock exchanges have launched the Net Zero Service Providers Alliance (NZFSPA) that will commit them to tough greenhouse gas emission targets. The new group sees parts of the financial ecosystem not previously represented join the Glasgow Financial Alliance for...
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

Keep Your Eye On The Nikkei Index

Asian markets have been in turmoil since the news related to China Evergrande's (OTC:EGRNY) probable default hit the markets. However, as of now, fears seem to be in check after the company indicated in an exchange filing that the company’s payments, due today, having been taken care of through discussions with the clearing house. Furthermore, the People's Bank of China poured 90 billion yuan into the financial sector to help stabilize markets.
STOCKS
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
AFP

North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance", the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defence capabilities a "thousand-fold". Hypersonic missiles move far faster and are more agile than standard ones, making them much harder for missile defence systems -- on which the US is spending billions -- to intercept. The launch from Jagang province "confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile", along with "guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead" and the engine, according to KCNA, which called it the Hwasong-8.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
INDIA
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban have warned the United States of “bad consequences” if drones are used in Afghan skies

According to Sputnik, the Taliban announced on Tuesday that US drones are operating in Afghan airspace and urged the US to adhere to its commitments in order to avoid unpleasant consequences. The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, called the US move a breach of national security and urged all countries, including the US, to follow mutual duties.
MILITARY
Fortune

Highly-vaccinated, but more cases than ever: Singapore shows the world what ‘endemic’ COVID might look like

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Highly-vaccinated Singapore is battling a record wave of COVID-19 infections just as the city plans to re-open to the world. But Singapore's 80% vaccination rate has kept severe cases and deaths down, potentially proving that living with the virus—versus trying to eradicate it—is the surest path out of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy