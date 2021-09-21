CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

Speeding driver with Mexican passport arrested after traffic stop at Spring Arbor Village

By Meta Minton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA speeding driver with a Mexican passport was arrested after a traffic stop at Spring Arbor Village in Lady Lake. Maria Garcia Guzman, 36, of Wildwood, was driving a white Buick Enclave at 11:04 a.m. Monday on County Road 466 at Chula Vista Avenue when she was caught on radar traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a traffic stop at the entrance to Spring Arbor Village, she admitted she has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States and handed the officer a Mexican passport.

Liberals AreEvil
8d ago

Why release anyone that is in the country illegally? Sends the wrong message. Vote Trump Red as if your life depends on it, IT DOES.

