Speeding driver with Mexican passport arrested after traffic stop at Spring Arbor Village

A speeding driver with a Mexican passport was arrested after a traffic stop at Spring Arbor Village in Lady Lake. Maria Garcia Guzman, 36, of Wildwood, was driving a white Buick Enclave at 11:04 a.m. Monday on County Road 466 at Chula Vista Avenue when she was caught on radar traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a traffic stop at the entrance to Spring Arbor Village, she admitted she has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States and handed the officer a Mexican passport.