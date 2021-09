COVID-19 vaccine mandates at both the state and federal level are on the minds of many, and some community members recently voiced their concerns. More than 20 people gathered outside Phillips County Court House on Monday morning, Sept. 20, just prior to a Phillips County commissioners meeting. Hannah Goodman shared information with the board as a representative for a group of people. A community forum was also held Thursday evening, Sept. 16, at the Peerless Theatre, with more than 40 people in attendance. Topics included the freedom of choice, health risks of the vaccine, staff shortages in the health care industry, economic impacts in the community, sanctuary cities/counties, conflicts of interest, censorship of information, potential future vaccine mandates and more. — The Holyoke Enterprise | Johnson Publications.

PHILLIPS COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO