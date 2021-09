Three defendants who were arrested in 2018 for the death of an 8-year-old Oak Hill girl will go to trial Oct. 22 before Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake. Marty Browning Jr. and Julie Titchenell Browning of Hilltop and Sherie Titchenell were arrested in December 2019, all on one charge each of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian. Each was also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death. Both are felonies.

OAK HILL, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO