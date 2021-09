Italy, the third-largest economy in eurozone and the eighth-largest in the world by nominal GDP (Gross Domestic Product), had raised its full-year economic growth forecast for 2021 to 6.0 per cent from a prior 4.5 per cent set in April, while budget deficits were revised downwards to 9.5 per cent of the nation’s GDP from a prior projection of 11.8 per cent, two senior officials of Italian Government had said on condition of anonymity on Tuesday given the scale of sensitivity of the issue.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO