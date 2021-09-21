CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julio Rodriguez might be up with the Mariners sooner than expected

Cover picture for the articleJulio Rodriguez is one of the brightest young prospects in all of baseball. This was his age-20 season, and he defied all expectations with his brilliant and spectacular play throughout the year as a Mariners minor-leaguer. Everyone knew that Julio was supposed to be good. He was one of the...

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
They Might Be Mariners Episode 31: Low Minors Roundup

This week Kate, Jon and Joe are back with another riveting look at future potential Mariners, After a strong year across the organization in terms of prospect performance, the crew digs into the lowest levels, the youngest of the young prospects. Starting with a look at the kids in the Dominical Summer League, followed up with the newest draftees tearing up the Arizona League. Lastly, they dig into the Modest Nuts; a roster housing some of the high upside young prospects in the entire organization. All in all, everyone agrees that 2021 has been a massive developmental success for the Mariners, as there are no standout flops, but there are many player highlights across the board. It’s very encouraging to hear that the team continues to thrive below the big name prospects (Jarred, Julio) and the future seems to be in good hands. But if you want all the juicy, granular details, you’ll just have to listen.
Seattle Mariners land All-Star Game earlier than expected

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners were formally revealed as hosts of the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game after ramping up a bid initially targeting 2024 or later. The announcement was made inside the Space Needle with Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez looking on. Seattle first hosted the game in 1979. Twenty-two years later it was back in 2001. And now, 22 years later, it’ll be back again in 2023. The Mariners quickly kicked the bid process into gear when MLB asked earlier this year if 2023 was a possibility.
Houck expected to start for the Red Sox against Mariners

Boston Red Sox (82-65, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (78-67, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (8-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +112, Red Sox -130; over/under...
