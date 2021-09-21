CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: Black coaching candidates ‘deserve’ opportunities

By Khari Thompson
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"There’s plenty of qualified African Americans and Black people that can do their job. And they deserve to have a seat at the table.”. From leading protests in Atlanta following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis to being a prominent voice on activism and racial justice in last year’s NBA playoff bubble, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has repeatedly gone against the “stick to sports” grain during his still-young career.

