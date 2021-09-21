How OJ Howard Stays Relevant with 2021 Bucs

Having too many weapons is a good problem to have for Bucs, but for some like tight end OJ Howard, this is his final chance to be a major contributor for the team. The Bucs’ first round choice in the 2017 Draft, the Alabama alum has hardly produced to his potential. He surpassed 500 receiving yards only once in his four-year career. Howard only played in 44 games in his career with injuries cutting his seasons short in 2018, 2019 and 2020.