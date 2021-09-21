Man Charged in Connection to Shooting on South Kings Highway

Horry County Police have charged a man in connection to a shooting at a bar on South Kings Highway. 23 year old Matthew Scronce of Lincolnton North Carolina was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting that happened shortly before midnight on Friday. Police say surveillance video shows Scronce reaching into his waistband to get a firearm and then firing three rounds into some plywood between him and two other people, the bullets went over the head of the victim and into the ceiling. Police recovered three spent cases and one live round that was ejected by Scronce prior to firing. He was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center but has since been released on a $35,000 bond.