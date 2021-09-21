CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartsville, SC

Authorities Investigating After Drive By Shooting in Hartsville

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after a man was shot in a drive by shooting near Bell Avenue in Hartsville yesterday evening. According to Lieutenant Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department, the man told officers someone pulled up in a car and fired several shots at him. The man was hit a few times but his wounds were all superficial and he is expected to be ok. Anyone with information about the incident is being encouraged to call the Hartsville Police Department.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsville, SC
Hartsville, SC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting

Comments / 0

Community Policy