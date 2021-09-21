Authorities Investigating After Drive By Shooting in Hartsville
Police are investigating after a man was shot in a drive by shooting near Bell Avenue in Hartsville yesterday evening. According to Lieutenant Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department, the man told officers someone pulled up in a car and fired several shots at him. The man was hit a few times but his wounds were all superficial and he is expected to be ok. Anyone with information about the incident is being encouraged to call the Hartsville Police Department.www.wfxb.com
