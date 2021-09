Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the Eagles' upcoming Week 4 clash with Missouri. Boston College enters its final non-conference affair with a perfect 3-0 record, while Missouri is 2-1 with a loss to Kentucky in Week 2. Both programs are on the upswing under their respective second-year head coaches, making Saturday's matchup an intriguing one. Boston College has been receiving votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls and if the Eagles can defeat the Tigers, they might inch closer to breaking into the top 25.

