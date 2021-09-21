Myrtle Beach Police Officer Private First Class Jacob Hancher Added to SC Law Enforcement Hall of Fame
A handful of law enforcement officials will be inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame tomorrow. Among them is Myrtle Beach Police Officer Private First Class Jacob Hancher. Hancher lost his life in the line of duty on October 3rd of last year while responding to a domestic violence call. Hancher’s name has also been etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.www.wfxb.com
Comments / 0