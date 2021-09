Chicken nuggets as we know them today are just as much a menu staple as are burgers — in fact, even more so, should the menu be for children. The History Channel tells us they were invented in the early '60s by an agricultural scientist but didn't really catch on until the '80s when McDonald's popularized the McNugget as a leaner alternative to its burgers. (In case you don't recall your diet fads of decades past, this was during the fat-is-evil era when chicken of any sort was seen as being healthier than beef.)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO