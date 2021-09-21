BREAKDOWN: Kaiser Permanente Criticized for Mental Health Care

My son Aaron was 19 years old when he died. His death certificate says the cause of death was asphyxia. The actual cause was meth addiction and mental illness. There was more to Aaron than that, just as there is more to so many like him. As a new report from the California Health Care Foundation shows, there is also much more we could be doing to help people who live with both mental illness and substance use disorder.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO