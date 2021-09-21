CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKDOWN: Kaiser Permanente Criticized for Mental Health Care

By Catherine Garcia
NBC Bay Area
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Diego woman claims Kaiser Permanente denied her the mental health care she was entitled to, and at least one Kaiser therapist and the American Psychological Association say her story is similar to what they are seeing with many other patients. Emily Pacillo told NBC 7 she was diagnosed...

