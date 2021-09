Kyle and JD preview the San Jose Sharks’ training camp battles that we are most interested in. We start with the goalie battle between Adin Hil and James Reimer. Then we dive into the bottom-pairing defense battle and if any of the young guns can dethrone Radim Simek and Marc-Édouard Vlasic (8:00) and if Rudolfs Balcers will be able to hold off the competition for second-line winger (14:00). We finish by dissecting the most wide-open position in training camp, the fourth-line center position, and if Dylan Gambrell can hold off all the challengers.

