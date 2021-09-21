CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Five Star Skillers

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article51. Ilsinho - Philadelphia Union - RM 50. Talles Magno - New York City FC - LM 46. Chanathip Songkrasin - Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo - CF 39. Ignacio Piatti - Racing Club de Avellaneda - CAM. 38. Cesinha - Daegu FC - CAM. 37. Amine Harit - Olympique de Marseille...

The Independent

Manchester United ‘switch sights’ from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips as Liverpool ‘eye Franck Kessie’

What the papers sayManchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports. The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks Alex Ferguson’s knack for creating a siege mentality

“No excuses,” said David de Gea, around the time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was making several. Perhaps it sums up the attitudes of a rejuvenated goalkeeper and a beleaguered manager. The Norwegian’s trademark sunny disposition has been replaced by an unnecessary obsession with officials and officiating.Solskjaer’s optimism can be endearing, his almost child-like love of United infectious. He is not a natural moaner, almost certainly not the manager who usually puts in most calls to Mike Riley. Yet gripes about the penalties United were not awarded in previous games (thanks, it was implied, to Jurgen Klopp) were replaced with a lament...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ea.com

Career Mode Highest Potential

With the potential to dominate the game for years to come. Here are the highest potential players in FIFA 22 Career Mode and their ratings. Federico Valverde - Real Madrid - CM - 89 Potential OVR. Federico Chiesa - Piemonte Calcio - RW - 89 Potential OVR. Mason Mount -...
FIFA
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
Sporting News

Sebastien Haller: The Champions League’s star man so far?

Sebastien Haller’s Champions League debut is unlikely to be topped any time soon. From a European point of view—let alone an African point of view—it surely deserves consideration among the greatest UCL debuts of all time. The striker netted four times in Ajax’s 5-1 demolition of Sporting Lisbon in Gameweek...
UEFA
The Independent

Harry Maguire could be out injured for a few weeks, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says captain Harry Maguire is facing a “few weeks” on the sidelines with a calf injury.The 28-year-old centre-back limped off in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.Maguire was conspicuous by his absence from training on Tuesday morning, as was left-back Luke Shaw after coming off with an issue of his own at the weekend.Solskjaer says the latter could yet feature against Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday, but United skipper Maguire faces a spell out of action.Speedy recovery, @HarryMaguire93 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Bzr8kKtmUD— Manchester United (@ManUtd)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Paris Saint-Germain left a lot of unanswered questions following their first Champions League game of the season as they drew 1-1 with Club Brugge.It was the first time we got a look at the front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe playing together and it didn’t really work.It remains to be seen whether Messi will line up for the start of this mouthwatering clash against Manchester City following his minor injury. But could it work in Pep Guardiola’s favour if he does?Sounds crazy to say but PSG clearly lack something when they play the three superstars up front...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How Harry Kane’s Premier League scoring slump compares to his previous droughts

Harry Kane has gone five Premier League games without a goal for only the fifth time in his career after Tottenham’s defeat to Arsenal.Here, the PA news agency looks at Kane’s longest scoreless runs to assess how his current slump compares.August 2012 to March 2014 – eight gamesMaking his current woes all the more noteworthy, Kane’s first two ‘droughts’ of at least this length came early in his career before he had established himself with Spurs – indeed, the first took in three games on loan at Norwich aged 19.The 168 minutes he played included only one start, for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Porto vs Liverpool: Five things we learned as Curtis Jones shines in Champions League

Liverpool picked up a second straight win in the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Porto 5-1 in Group B.The Reds were largely on top from early on and took the lead less than 20 minutes in, Mohamed Salah gleefully accepting a gift two yards out after goalkeeper Diogo Costa failed to hold onto Curtis Jones’ shot.Their dominance only increased from there, but Jones and Diogo Jota spurned several efforts between them before Sadio Mane tapped in a second after a fine low cross from James Milner.After the break the chances kept coming and Salah scored his second after great...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Champions League Slate Features Private Equity Showdowns

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for soccer fans. English Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A matches are again regular staples of weekends, while weeknights (or afternoons in the U.S.) are reserved for the Champions League. Europe’s star-studded top tournament is going into its third week with two crucial games on Tuesday: Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain will face Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City. At the same time, Elliott Management Corporation-backed A.C. Milan will face Atletico Madrid, last year’s LaLiga champions whose 34% stake was acquired by Ares Management Company in June for $212 million. These games—if not the tournament altogether—mark an...
UEFA

