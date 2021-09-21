Five Star Skillers

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for soccer fans. English Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A matches are again regular staples of weekends, while weeknights (or afternoons in the U.S.) are reserved for the Champions League. Europe’s star-studded top tournament is going into its third week with two crucial games on Tuesday: Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain will face Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City. At the same time, Elliott Management Corporation-backed A.C. Milan will face Atletico Madrid, last year’s LaLiga champions whose 34% stake was acquired by Ares Management Company in June for $212 million.
These games—if not the tournament altogether—mark an...
Comments / 0