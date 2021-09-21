New Patterns, New Fits, New City: Discover The Sims 4 Fashion Street Kit

Founders Natalie Hartley, a glossy magazine fashion stylist, and Lydia McNeill, a former personal shopper and retailer, discovered a shared love of vintage fashion when they met on the school run. McNeill had built up an archive of used clothing over decades, and Hartley often mixed in vintage pieces in her shoots for the likes of Elle and the Sunday Times. They set up in business together in 2020. Their mission is: “To make people feel inspired by secondhand clothes,” says Hartley. “For a certain age group there was still a stigma around secondhand. Not so much the younger market because Depop is huge for them, but for those who wanted to look good and had money to spend, they felt perhaps others would look down on them if they said their outfit was secondhand. We wanted to change that.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO