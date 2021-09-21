New Patterns, New Fits, New City: Discover The Sims 4 Fashion Street Kit
Welcome to Fashion Street! Located in the city-center of Mumbai, India, Fashion Street has long been the premier shopping destination in this coastal metropolis, with over 150 vendors selling various wares, from vintage garb, to homemade garments, to designer threads. And it’s not just a hub for all things clothing, it’s also a cultural epicenter where one can enjoy food, music, architecture, the occasional Bollywood celebrity sighting, and the company of friends, family and significant others -- we hear it’s quite the place to take a date.www.ea.com
