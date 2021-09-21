Aging Is a Curriculum: How to Shift From Role to Soul

Aging is a curriculum for the soul. Getting to know one's shadow helps with conscious aging. Our stories can obstruct self-awareness and keep us stuck in the past. Connie Zweig, Ph.D., is a retired Jungian-oriented psychotherapist who specializes in shadow work as well as creative and spiritual issues. In her latest book, The Inner Work of Age: From Role to Soul, she offers a radical reimagining of age for all generations, how to attune to your soul's longing, and emerge renewed as a Wise Elder.