Update 9/21/2021

ea.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Summer has ended and the Pumpkin Spice season starts (you all know I’m ready for my pumpkin spiced coffee!), our Art Team has a treat for Simmers that love to build. If you are not an expert builder that is quite alright, I’m not either, but I do enjoy trying a few styles and choices so no worries in that regard.

www.ea.com

dotesports.com

What New World server is Fextralife playing on?

Fextralife is a popular gaming community and network known in part for its livestreams on Twitch and YouTube videos. Based in Europe, Fextralife is almost assured to have a strong presence on whatever server and faction it ends up on. Fextralife is playing New World on the Central EU server...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get New World Twitch drops, Vinespun weapon skins

Though New World fans were expecting an earlier release, Amazon Game Studio eventually decided to postpone the game’s launch for around a month to iron out all the minor bugs and provide the best gameplay experience at release. Twitch drops will be available to celebrate the title’s launch, allowing players...
VIDEO GAMES
ea.com

Introducing Apex Chronicles: Old Ways, New Dawn

We're introducing a new type of event called Apex Chronicles! Try out our first one, starring Bloodhound, tomorrow. We're introducing a new type of event called Apex Chronicles! These are bite-sized story events that inject narrative into the world of Apex via gameplay challenges and experiences. On Sept 29th, our...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Tattoos#1 80 69 1030 Mac#The Pumpkin Spice#Chaus#Incheon Arrivals#The Base Game
dotesports.com

New World starter guide: What to do first

After years of development and multiple extended beta periods, New World has finally launched. The huge MMO project from Amazon Studios has rocketed to the top of the charts on its first day, dominating the rankings on both Steam and Twitch. If you’ve made it past the queues and into...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the New world black screen error

New World is finally out and players are already flooding into the servers to start their journey from scratch for the final time. Though most game developers spend days and months preparing for their game’s launch, something can always go wrong and affect the experience of fans. The black screen...
VIDEO GAMES
ea.com

NBA LIVE Mobile Update: Season 6

Welcome to NBA LIVE Mobile’s 6th Season, the newest entry of NBA LIVE Mobile that will launch on October 15th, 2021! This update will answer all of the burning questions about what will transfer from Season 5 to Season 6, when Season 5 and some of it’s features will come to an end, as well as some details and teases on what is coming in Season 6!
BASKETBALL
Place
Mumbai
gamepur.com

How to check server status for New World

The New World servers are full of players eager to work with their faction and complete various assignments and activities with their Companies. With so many players looking to play New World, the servers are packed, and it can be challenging to know if you’re having trouble connecting the game if it’s your connection, the game, or there are just too many players. How can you check the server status for New World?
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

10 Best Gaming Headsets for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s not always easy to achieve that immersive gaming experience, and it can get frustrating if you’ve been spending lots of time at home but can’t find the right items to make your gaming area pop. Crafting the best gaming experience can be as simple (and complicated) as narrowing down the perfect pair of headphones. If you’re a marathon gamer, investing in the right...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch Pro 4K rumor officially shot down again

The Nintendo Switch remains one of the most loved game consoles in recent years, but it is far from perfect. In fact, it might also be getting too old to compete with the current generation of consoles, at least as far as playing on a big screen is concerned. That has made desires and rumors of a 4K-capable Nintendo Switch only stronger, but, once again, the company officially refuted that it was handing out dev kits for developers to work on 4K-compatible games for a new Switch model.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Influencers but no fans as Tokyo Game Show goes semi-virtual

The Tokyo Game Show welcomed back influencers and media as it opened Thursday, but fans were only allowed virtual access to the top games confab. While many major game shows maintained the virtual format this year, TGS is welcoming media and influencers such as Take, a Japanese YouTuber who was at the event to make content for his 180,000 subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony's elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Juergen Teller is still passionate, provocative and not on Instagram

Juergen Teller is one of the fashion industry's most recognisable and in-demand photographers working today, with a catalogue that delights, intrigues and confuses even the most die-hard fans, and the kind of career that means his magazine stories regularly come in at over forty pages. But he is not immune to the regret of missing a shot. "I'm better now," he says, "but sometimes you're either too shy or too lazy, and then you think 'oh man, that could have been good'." With an oeuvre that spans thirty years, the remorse is presumably few and far between. His latest project, the Rizzoli-published Donkey Man and Other Stories: Editorial Works, Volume 1, comes in at 608 pages and collects over 400 photographs from the last four decades.
INTERNET
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded Switch console, gamers started to give up on the rumours of the next-gen device ever coming true.Au contraire. On 6...
VIDEO GAMES
Liliputing

Daily Deals (9-21-2021)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. Spotify is giving away a free 3-month subscription to Spotify Premium, which includes ad-free music, podcasts, and other audio content for new subscribers. Meanwhile Amazon is running its own 3-month free promotion: new subscribers can pick up a 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a 3-month subscription to Audible for music, podcasts, and other content.
SHOPPING
everythinglubbock.com

Tech Tuesday (9/21/2021)

LUBBOCK, Texas – In this episode of Technology Tuesday, brought to you by Blue Layer Technology Solutions, we look at what Apple has in store for the next generation of iPhones and more. Use the video player above to watch.
ELECTRONICS
PCGamesN

New World release time – here are the MMORPG's server live times

We’re just hours away from the release of Amazon Games’ MMORPG New World, so the devs are gearing up for launch by sharing details on how and where players can dive in when live time rolls around. The studio has already revealed the (pretty huge) New World server worlds list and now we’ve got the breakdown of when the New World release time will be across different regions.
VIDEO GAMES

