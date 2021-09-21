Two Hilton hotels coming to Hoover; Visa teams with Shipt; Mobile chamber chief resigns; Boozer appointed treasurer; UA renames Ferguson Center

LEAD — Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, has announced her resignation. Ward, assumed her role as the head of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce in November of 2018. Later, in October 2019 she also took on responsibilities as the head of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, when that board decided to restructure its administration and operations to run both separate organizations with a single director. During that time, she said the chamber and visitor’s center organizations were struggling financially, having been without an executive director for several months. In the nearly three years that she served as the face of the chamber, Ward restructured chamber and visitor’s center membership structures — giving area businesses and individuals an opportunity to contribute to the organizations annually. She also offered various levels of membership, based on the size of businesses or individual contributions. Additionally, Ward helped organize several fundraisers for the chamber and visitor’s center, eventually bringing both organizations back to a financially solvent state.

LEAD, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO