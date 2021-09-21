CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruno’s of Brooklyn celebrates anniversary with donation to help kids with cancer

By Krista Fogelsong
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Bruno’s of Brooklyn celebrated its 7th anniversary in Fort Myers with a major donation to help kids with cancer.

The downtown Fort Myers restaurant hosted a block party on Sunday. They had food, a DJ, dancing, and plenty of fun things for the kids.

It all culminated with the owner Cal Bruno and Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson shaving their heads. They raised money to brave the shave, getting a close clipping from a child cancer survivor.

Other first responders also stepped up for the special honor as well called Clips for Cancer.

“Cancer is near and dear to me,” Bruno said. “I lost my dad to lung cancer, so he’s here with us, but I jump at the opportunity to help kids with cancer.”

Cal’s wife Genevieve raised money to get dunked and followed through even though it rained. Their goal was $25,000 which they met, but combined with others who shaved their heads, they raised more than $41,000 to help kids with cancer.

