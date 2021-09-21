Man detained in Crystal stabbing
Three people were hospitalized following an early morning stabbing in Crystal Sept. 20. At approximately 1:30 a.m., Hennepin County Dispatch received a 911 call with someone screaming for help. Police officers responded and located a man and two women suffering from knife wounds, according to a news release from the Crystal Police Department. The parties were treated by officers and paramedics on-scene and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
