Are you looking for a diverse role that is fun, stimulating and rewarding every day?. We are seeking a Male Support Worker for our Bespoke Teesside Positive Behavioral Floating Support Service. This is a unique and exciting opportunity to support someone with a diagnosis of learning disability, ADAD and Epilepsy in his early 20’s to access the local community and encourage social inclusion. You will assist the service user with visits to the swimming pool, disco, games of squash and regular trips to the gym, even the odd visit to the fish and chip shop!

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO